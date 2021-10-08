Carmignac Gestion Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 38,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.51. 97 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,872. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.49 and a 200-day moving average of $371.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

