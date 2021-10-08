Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $54,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $295,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $4,471,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $942.00 to $731.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $15.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $751.09. 952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 201.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $828.68 and its 200 day moving average is $779.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

