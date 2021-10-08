Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 368,583 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.28% of Imperial Oil worth $58,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 743,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after buying an additional 534,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 467,512.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 277,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $34.11. 2,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

