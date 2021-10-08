Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,275,619,000 after buying an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,178,991,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

