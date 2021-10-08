Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,465 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Cigna by 36.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $208.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.06. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

