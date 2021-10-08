Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

