Majedie Asset Management Ltd Acquires 33,560 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for 1.7% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of US Foods worth $25,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $37.72. 31,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,348. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -372.76 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

