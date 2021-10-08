Majedie Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 180,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,065,000. Hasbro makes up about 1.1% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,968. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

