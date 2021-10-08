Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,913 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804,814. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

