Toronto Dominion Bank Has $87.21 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,351 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $87,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,341,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

