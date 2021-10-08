Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,236 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $109,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after purchasing an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,904. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

