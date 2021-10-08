Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 461,479 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,479 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,396,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 687,563 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

