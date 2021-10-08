Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10,049.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,955 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,013,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

CARR stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

