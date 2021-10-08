Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 166,416 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6,651.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,469,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.