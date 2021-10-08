Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 582,122 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15,383.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,122 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 959,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $148,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 105,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,306,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

