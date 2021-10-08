PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,322 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of PagSeguro Digital worth $56,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,558,000 after acquiring an additional 271,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.