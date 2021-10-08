Axa S.A. Has $60.25 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,153 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $60,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

