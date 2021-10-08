Axa S.A. Acquires 199,133 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 987,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,133 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $67,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $889,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 in the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.