Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,840,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 21,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 34.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Root by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Root by 141.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 341,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROOT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.12. 12,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.27. Root has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

