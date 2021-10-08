Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,173. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.