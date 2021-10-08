Axa S.A. Buys 15,093 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.52% of Abiomed worth $73,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after acquiring an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $340.30 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.39 and its 200 day moving average is $322.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

