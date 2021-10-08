Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 4.5%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.58. 3,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 797,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBU. Citigroup started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($2.38). The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

