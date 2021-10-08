Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE SR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

