Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Up 24.2% in September

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE SR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $208,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 513,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
