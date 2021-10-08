Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. 24,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Vertiv worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

