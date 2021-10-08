Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,162 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Zoom Video Communications worth $863,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,649 shares of company stock valued at $75,552,042. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.