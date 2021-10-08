Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.82% of Humana worth $4,448,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Humana by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $403.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.57 and a 200-day moving average of $428.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

