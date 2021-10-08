Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $4,709,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 46.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $43.62 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

