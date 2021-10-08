IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,065,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $5,725,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $623.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $667.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.81 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

