Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.57. 14,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,833,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 973,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.