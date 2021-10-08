Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 167.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,383. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.