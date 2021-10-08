JUST 24-Hour Volume Hits $243.96 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $189.44 million and approximately $243.96 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

