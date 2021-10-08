Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.98 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

