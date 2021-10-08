Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

