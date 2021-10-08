Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

