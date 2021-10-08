Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $113.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.