Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.56 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $793.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $733.66 and its 200 day moving average is $680.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $614.55.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.