Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 534 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1,663.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $324.47 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.43 and its 200-day moving average is $361.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.