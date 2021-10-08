55I LLC Acquires Shares of 3,438 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,970,000 after acquiring an additional 188,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $205.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.