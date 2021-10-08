PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 647.50 ($8.46).

Several research firms have commented on PAGE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

PageGroup stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 682 ($8.91). 277,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 351.60 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 685.50 ($8.96). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 623.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 587.66. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 63.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 31.41 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 5.14%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

