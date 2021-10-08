Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.09 and last traded at $39.39. 2,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,458,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,376,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 933,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

