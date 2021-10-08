Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.28

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.