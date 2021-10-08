Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.75

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 7133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 71.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after buying an additional 164,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $789,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 102.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

