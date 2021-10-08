GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $21.72. GH Research shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

