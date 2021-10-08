Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $87,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 142.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $80.95 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.