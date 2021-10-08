Axa S.A. Has $94.81 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.76% of Five9 worth $94,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,954,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.19 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

