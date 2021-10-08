Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after acquiring an additional 524,376 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

NYSE A opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.