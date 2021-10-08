Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.22. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

