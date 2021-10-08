Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

