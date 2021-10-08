Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 314,806 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,806 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,935,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 242,720 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EVF opened at $7.09 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

