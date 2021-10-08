Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

ETR opened at $103.46 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

